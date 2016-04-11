Gategroup investor RBR says HNA offer "far too low"

ZURICH, April 11 Hedge fund RBR Capital Advisors
called HNA Group Co Ltd's agreed 53 Swiss franc per share cash
offer for Swiss airline caterer Gategroup Holding
significantly underpriced.
"HNA's offer is far too low. We said a year ago that the
fair value for Gategroup shares is 100 francs," RBR head Rudolf
Bohli said in a statement on Monday.
RBR and partner activist investor Cologny Advisors have 11.3
percent of Gategroup, whose shares rose more than 17 percent in
early trade to 51.70 francs after HNA unveiled the $1.5 billion
offer that requires 67 percent acceptance.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)