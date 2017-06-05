RPT-CORRECTED-China's HNA to tap M&A brake after $50 bln deal splurge

(Repeats to fix technical glitch)
* HNA acquisition pace to slow this year
* More than $50 billion in deals since 2015
* Some group companies wrestling with pace of growth
* Focus on key sectors, including financial services
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China
By Matthew Miller
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive
deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics
distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group
intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its
acquisitions overseas.
A sprawling aviation-to-financial services group, HNA has
emerged as China's most active non-government player in global
markets, with deals worth more than $50 billion - equal to the
annual GDP of Bulgaria.
"This year, the merger and acquisition pace will slow a
little for sure," Adam Tan, HNA Group CEO, told Reuters in a
rare media interview.
Political uncertainty in the United States and Europe - such
as the upcoming negotiations on Britain's departure from the
European Union - and China's broad crackdown on capital flight
from the country, have changed the climate for HNA's unbridled
growth.
"It's a bit more complicated than before," Tan said by
phone.
Tensions between China and the United States are the biggest
risk, said Tan, who received an MBA from St. John's University
in New York and studied at Harvard Business School.
His comments come amid increasing debate about the United
States expanding its vetting process on foreign investment, and
tensions over its trade deficit.
"This is a critical relationship," Tan said. "No good can
come from fighting. We can disagree, we can talk, we can
negotiate - that's a family issue. We're not enemies."
For HNA, which has accumulated assets even as other Chinese
companies find it more difficult to acquire overseas, any pivot
in strategy may bring the group more into line with government
policy aimed at reducing the amount of money leaving China. It
would also give it more opportunity to digest and rationalize
the assets it has bought using often complex bank borrowing and
debt arrangements.
Tan spoke to Reuters at a time when HNA's financing and
ownership structure has come under intense scrutiny.
In three years, the group has more than quadrupled its
assets, to 1.2 trillion yuan ($176.12 billion) at the end of
last year from 266 billion yuan at the end of 2013.
"The scope of their ambition, the speed of these
acquisitions, the enormity of the credit resources at their
disposal has put HNA in a different league, where the normal
rules of business don't seem to apply," said William Kirby, a
professor at Harvard Business School who has authored a case
study on the group.
WET MARKET
Fuelling HNA's expansion has been the ambition of its
founding Chairman Chen Feng, at the cost of rising debt.
The group had around $89 billion in credit lines from
domestic banks at the end of May. Separately, the group and its
subsidiaries have issued more than $10 billion in outstanding
onshore and offshore debt.
Chen, a former aviation official, told Reuters in 2015 that
the global financial crisis had left many assets undervalued,
and the way to growth was through deals. It was, he said then,
like the wet market: "You see so many fresh vegetables, you eat
here, pick this and that."
HNA's top backers include China Development Bank, whose
Hainan office in 2012 provided the group with a 100 billion-yuan
line of credit, along with other Chinese state-owned lenders.
After two significant HNA acquisitions closed in the first
quarter of this year, however, some group companies are
wrestling with the pace of growth.
At Bohai Capital, a subsidiary responsible for
HNA's leasing assets, loans and bonds outstanding at end-March
totalled 232.62 billion yuan - more than 600 percent of net
assets.
HNA says it currently has debts totalling 710 billion yuan.
Launched in 1993 as a fledgling airline in partnership with
the Hainan provincial government, HNA today comprises a tangled
cross-shareholding web of more than 400 companies, including
over a dozen listed on the stock market.
The group remains heavily tied to aviation, holding a key
stake in Hainan Airlines, China's fourth-biggest
carrier, and helps operate another 18 airlines, including U.S.
business aviation firm Deer Jet and Paris-based Aigle Azur. It
also owns a substantial airports and airport servicing business,
and Avolon, another subsidiary, is one of the world's leading
aircraft leasing companies, with a fleet of 850 planes.
SLOWING, NOT STOPPING
HNA won't, though, stop making offshore acquisitions
entirely. International assets are better priced, compared to
Chinese domestic assets, and low-cost capital is still
available, Tan said.
He refuted any notion that HNA's deal-making flurry exposed
an absence of strategic focus. HNA, he said, is scouting for
"undervalued assets".
So far this year, it has announced equity and asset
acquisitions of more than $12 billion, indicating it will remain
active in key sectors, including financial services.
Earning over half its revenues with more than 30 percent of
its assets offshore, HNA is big enough to undertake transactions
outside China utilizing offshore structures, Tan said.
It has utilised increasingly complicated leveraged finance
and foreign currency credit facilities, raising over $17 billion
in loans over the last four years to complete global deals,
according to Thomson LPC data.
"Our own cash flow, our own standalone credibility outside
China is big enough to support this merger and acquisition
(activity)," said Tan, who noted HNA's debt-to-asset ratio
dipped to below 60 percent at the end of December. A year
earlier, it was around 75 percent.
