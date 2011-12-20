China's HNA says overseas acquisitions to continue in 2012

BEIJING Dec 20 China's HNA Group, which recently bought General Electric Co's container leasing unit for $1 billion, said on Tuesday that it will continue to invest in foreign projects next year, aiming for overseas assets to make up two-fifths of its total assets in 3-5 years.

Executive Director Tan Xiangdong told a news conference that with about 10 precent of its assets overseas, HNA, which controls China's fourth-largest carrier Hainan Airlines Co Ltd , aimed to speed up the pace of acquisitions.

"The European debt crisis provides us with great opportunities," he said. "There will be more overseas acquisitions next year."

HNA completed the acquisition of GE SeaCo, the group's largest-ever foreign buy, with Hong Kong-based private equity firm Bravia Capital last week.

Tan said HNA would focus on assets related to its core businesses, including aviation, travel, logistics and financial services.

"We won't buy non-core or unrelated businesses," he said.

The aviation conglomerate said in a statement that it expected GE SeaCo, the world's fifth-largest ship container leasing firm, to post a net profit of more than $100 million for 2011. This compares with a 2010 net profit of $97.6 million on turnover of $355 million for GE SeaCo, which was jointly held by GE Capital and SeaCo Ltd.

HNA has total assets of 210 billion yuan ($33.13 billion). The group operates more than 270 aircraft via its units and also controls Hainan Meilan International Airport Co Ltd.

Earlier this month, HNA called off a 329.9 million euro ($429.5 million) deal for a 20 percent stake in Spanish hotel group NH Hoteles SA because of financial market uncertainty.