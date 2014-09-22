版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 22日 星期一 13:20 BJT

BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding says acquires Uckermaerker Milch GmbH

Sept 22 Hochdorf Holding AG : * Says acquires Uckermaerker Milch GmbH * Says parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price * Says to acquire 60 pct of Uckermaerker Milch * Acquires 26 pct share in each of Ostmilch Handels GmbH,Ostmilch Handels

GmbH&Co.Frischdienst Oberlausitz KG and Ostmilch Handels Gmbh&Co * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
