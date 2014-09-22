BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding says acquires Uckermaerker Milch GmbH

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 18
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8639 points on Tuesdayday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
Sept 22 Hochdorf Holding AG : * Says acquires Uckermaerker Milch GmbH * Says parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price * Says to acquire 60 pct of Uckermaerker Milch * Acquires 26 pct share in each of Ostmilch Handels GmbH,Ostmilch Handels
GmbH&Co.Frischdienst Oberlausitz KG and Ostmilch Handels Gmbh&Co * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8639 points on Tuesdayday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
ZURICH, April 18 GAM Holding on Tuesday posted net inflows of 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for the first three months of 2017, with top management also urging shareholders reject board nominations from activist hedge fund investor RBR Capital Advisors.
* Novartis expands development programs for NASH through clinical collaboration with Allergan