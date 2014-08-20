BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding reports H1 gross sales revenue at CHF 220.7 mln

Aug 20 Hochdorf Holding AG :
* Says H1 gross sales revenue at CHF 220.7 million
* Says H1 EBIT rose as much as +129.6% to CHF 10.2 million
* Says H1 EBITDA was increased by +64.3% to CHF 13.8 million
(previous year CHF
8.4 million)
* Says H1 operating net profit rose by +246.3% to CHF 6.3
million (previous
year CHF 1.8 million)
* Says H1 net profits were affected by unusually high
expenditure (CHF 1.82
million) resulting from damages in baby care area in 2011
* Says in H2 expect to achieve the predicted growth of 10%
across the entire
group
* Assuming that neither turnover nor profit will be as strong
in the second
half of the year as in the first
