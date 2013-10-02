REFILE-Hochschild Mining buys out Peruvian assets

LONDON Oct 2 Latin American precious metals
firm Hochschild Mining said it planned to raise up to
$96 million to help it buy the remaining 40 percent stakes in
its Peruvian assets for up to $280 million.
The Lima-based company, which currently holds a 60 percent
interest in the Peruvian Pallancata mine and the Inmaculada
project assets, said it would acquire International Minerals
primarily for its 40 percent interest in the
jointly-owned assets.
The acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing in the
first full year of ownership. Shares in Hochschild were down 2.7
percent in early trading.
Hochschild said it planned to raise between $48-$96 million
in an equity placing to partially fund the acquisition and noted
the company is still on track to produce 20 million attributable
silver equivalent ounces in 2013.
Hochschild has projects in Argentina and Chile but its south
Peruvian mines provide the bulk of its production.
"We are excited to be announcing today a strategic
milestone...by consolidating ownership in Pallancata, currently
our biggest cash flow generator and Inmaculada, our most
exciting growth project," said the company's chief executive
Ignacio Bustamante.
The company said its other focus of growth, the Crespo
project, would be deferred as it focuses its capex spending on
the Inmaculada Project.