Hochtief gets bids for airport unit - sources

* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
FRANKFURT, April 15 German builder Hochtief , controlled by Spain's ACS, has received bids for its airport unit, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the new head of the builder asserts control.
Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, Global Infrastructure Partners Ltd (GIP), which owns London City and Gatwick airports, Canada's Brookfield Asset Management , and insurer Allianz have put in offers, the sources said.
One additional bidder has put in a tentative offer for only the German operations up for sale, one of the sources said.
Hochtief, Fraport and Allianz declined to comment, while GIP and Brookfield were not immediately available for comment.
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.