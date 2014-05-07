Hochtief CEO says bid to increase Leighton stake on track

ESSEN May 7 German builder Hochtief said on Wednesday it was on track to increase its stake in Australian company Leighton.

Hochtief is aiming to increase its holding in Australia's biggest builder to around 74 percent, from the 59 percent it currently owns.

Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes told the company's annual general meeting in Essen that Leighton shareholders had so far tendered around 5 percent of shares.

The offer is running until Friday. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi. Writing by Caroline Copley)