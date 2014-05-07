版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 5月 7日 星期三 19:07 BJT

Hochtief CEO says bid to increase Leighton stake on track

ESSEN May 7 German builder Hochtief said on Wednesday it was on track to increase its stake in Australian company Leighton.

Hochtief is aiming to increase its holding in Australia's biggest builder to around 74 percent, from the 59 percent it currently owns.

Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes told the company's annual general meeting in Essen that Leighton shareholders had so far tendered around 5 percent of shares.

The offer is running until Friday. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi. Writing by Caroline Copley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐