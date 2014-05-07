Hochtief CEO says bid to increase Leighton stake on track

EU mergers and takeovers (April 24)
BRUSSELS, April 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ESSEN May 7 German builder Hochtief said on Wednesday it was on track to increase its stake in Australian company Leighton.
Hochtief is aiming to increase its holding in Australia's biggest builder to around 74 percent, from the 59 percent it currently owns.
Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes told the company's annual general meeting in Essen that Leighton shareholders had so far tendered around 5 percent of shares.
The offer is running until Friday. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi. Writing by Caroline Copley)
BRUSSELS, April 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 24 Large drugmakers with piles of cash are on the hunt for promising medicines being developed by small companies to treat NASH, a progressive fatty liver disease poised to become the leading cause of liver transplants by 2020.
* Board finds CEO Olsen not responsible for any wrongdoing (Adds comment from security manager, details, background)