Hochtief could bid for U.S. border wall contract - CEO

DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 28 German builder
Hochtief is keen for more work in the United States,
including any possible contract to build a wall on the U.S.
border with Mexico, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes
said.
"No decision is yet known. But we are open for all contracts
in the United States," he told journalists on Tuesday when
asked if Hochtief would be interested in building the wall.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said last week
it would accept proposals next month for the design of a wall to
be built near the U.S.-Mexican frontier, a first step in picking
vendors for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.
Fernandez Verdes was speaking after Hochtief, which is
majority-owned by Spanish construction group ACS,
published 2016 financial results.
