Hockey-London to host men's Champions Trophy

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
LONDON, March 8 Germany will return to the scene of their Olympic triumph four years ago as they prepare for this year's Rio Games at the Champions Trophy in London in June.
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed on Tuesday that the week-long tournament, originally scheduled for Argentina, will be held at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park starting on June 10.
Germany's men, who will be bidding for a hat-trick of Olympic titles in August having also won gold in Beijing, will be joined by Australia, Belgium, Britain, India and South Korea.
Germany will open their campaign against India on June 10 when Britain face Australia in a repeat of the bronze medal match at London 2012 which Australia won 3-1.
The women's Champions Trophy will take place in the same venue the week before.
The men's event was switched to London after the FIH cancelled its contract with the Argentine Hockey Confederation over a dispute about television rights contracts and sponsorship.
The 2018 women's World Cup will also be hosted at London's Olympic Park. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday