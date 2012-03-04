Pro hockey players aim to combat homophobia with ad campaign

* Campaign to launch Sunday
* 30 U.S. hockey players record tolerance ads
* Backers see environment of "casual homophobia"
By Scott Malone
BOSTON, March 4 Thirty players in the
National Hockey League have joined a campaign intended to
promote gay and lesbian equality in sports with a television ad
that will premiere during Sunday's matchup of the New York
Rangers and Boston Bruins.
The campaign, called "You Can Play," aims to combat what its
organizers call an atmosphere of "casual homophobia" in locker
rooms, in which slurs are carelessly used, creating a difficult
atmosphere for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender athletes.
"You've got this thing where people don't think there are,
or choose not to believe there are, gay athletes in their locker
rooms," said Patrick Burke, a talent scout for the Philadelphia
Flyers who is one of the co-founders of the program.
Burke said he hoped the campaign could help to persuade
closeted pro athletes to identify themselves publicly, so that
they can serve as role models for school-age gay and lesbian
athletes.
At the moment, there are no players in the four major U.S.
sports leagues -- which also include the National Football
League, Major League Baseball and National Basketball
Association -- who have publicly identified themselves as gay,
organizers said.
"You get what we call casual homophobia, with people almost
always not realizing the effect it has on the kid in the corner
of the locker room who is gay and is trying to keep it a
secret," said Burke.
The campaign consists of a series of video clips initially
starring 30 professional hockey players, with the athletes
telling the camera "if you can play, you can play" -- meaning
they are concerned with their teammates skill on the ice, not
their sexual orientation.
Burke declined to name any of the participating athletes
ahead of the debut of the first ad.
It has echoes of the national "It Gets Better" Campaign,
launched in 2010 by syndicated columnist Dan Savage in response
to a number of suicides by teenagers who were bullied because of
their sexuality.
But "You Can Play" focuses solely on acceptance of gay
athletes in sports, said Burke, whose brother Brendan, a manager
of the Miami University ice hockey team, came out as gay in 2009
and died a year later in a car accident.
The Burke family is closely tied to professional hockey,
with Patrick and Brendan's father Brian Burke the general
manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
While the "You Can Play" campaign starts with NHL players,
Burke aims to recruit athletes from other professional and
college leagues.
"If you're a young gay hockey player who doesn't have a role
model in the adult world, that's a lot harder than if you can
look up and say, 'That guy is gay and he did it.' That puts
things into a whole new light."
The ads were produced by premium cable TV network HBO, a
unit of Time Warner Inc, and will first air
on NBC television, owned Comcast Corp and
General Electric Co.