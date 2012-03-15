Hockey-Pakistan fire Dutch coach Van den Heuvel

KARACHI, March 15 Dutchman Michel van den
Heuvel has been sacked as Pakistan's national hockey coach just
four months before the London Olympics for breaching his
contract.
"We had no option but to release him because he breached
clauses of his contract with us," Qasim Zia, the president of
the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), told reporters on
Thursday.
"The decision to release the foreign coach was a difficult
one but we are hopeful the new management will deliver in the
Olympics."
The Dutchman, who ended Pakistan's 20-year wait for an Asian
Games hockey title when he guided the team to victory in
Guangzhou in 2010, had been due to stay in the role until after
the Olympics but the PHF said he had been fired as he failed to
return to duties as scheduled last month.
The PHF said he also breached his contract by signing a deal
with a Dutch club.
Van den Heuvel said his new contract was only effective
after the Olympics.
"What I know is that I had a contract with the PHF until the
Olympics and I expected them to respect it," Van den Heuvel
told the Dawn newspaper.
Former Olympian Khawaja Junaid was named as Van den Heuvel's
replacement while Akhtar Rasool was appointed as team manager.
Pakistan last won the Olympics hockey gold in 1984.
