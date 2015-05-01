Hog farmers more likely to carry drug-resistant bacteria -U.S. study

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 1 Hog farmers are six times more
likely than the general population to carry an infectious
bacteria that can cause skin and respiratory problems and
resists treatment from multiple drugs, according to a new U.S.
research study.
The study, published this week in the online journal
Clinical Infectious Diseases, is the largest-ever examination of
infections of Staphylococcus aureus, or staph, in a group of
livestock workers. It comes amid rising concern that widespread
antibiotic use in meat production could create risks to human
health.
Staph is a leading cause of skin and soft tissue infections
in humans. Most infections are not life threatening, but the
bacteria can lead to pneumonia and turn deadly if they infect
the bloodstream, bones and joints, or lungs.
Health experts are concerned that routine use of antibiotics
in meat production could be spurring the growth of
antibiotic-resistant "superbugs" capable of creating a human
health hazard.
The study tracked more than 1,300 Iowa residents, including
workers on hog farms, for 18 months starting in May 2011, said
Tara Smith, an author of the report and associate professor at
Kent State University in Ohio.
Researchers said information was not available about whether
the hogs were fed antibiotics. They did not take samples from
the animals.
They found that 20 percent of the participants exposed to
hogs were carrying multi-drug resistant staph bacteria, compared
to 3 percent in the unexposed group. Some 34 percent of the
participants exposed to hogs carried a strain resistant to
tetracycline, a human antibiotic also used in meat production,
compared to 4 percent in the unexposed group, the report said.
People carrying staph bacteria do not automatically become
sick.
"These people, farmers included, were getting staph
infections and they were being caused by these
livestock-associated strains" of bacteria, Smith told Reuters.
The prevalence of staph bacteria resistant to the antibiotic
methicillin, known as MRSA, was "unexpectedly" similar between
the exposed and unexposed groups, according to the study. MRSA
is resistant to the antibiotics commonly used to treat ordinary
staph infections.
The National Pork Producers Council, an industry group, said
other studies show hog farming does not create an increased risk
for staph infections.
Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. poultry producer,
this week said it plans to stop treating its chicken flocks with
human antibiotics and is working to curb on-farm drug use in
other meat businesses, including pork.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)