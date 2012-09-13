Canada hog supply seen down slightly in 2013 - Maple Leaf

* Hog farms Puratone, Big Sky restructuring due to losses
* HyLife sees decreased hog supply, higher prices
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 13 Canadian hog
supplies should tighten only modestly in 2013, one of the
country's biggest pork processors said on Thursday, even as
farmers close their barns or struggle to stay afloat.
A severe drought in the United States has decimated crops,
which has led to higher costs for feed grains and pushed North
American hog farmers into steep losses.
"Obviously the challenge that we currently face is producers
are exiting the business," Jason Manness, director of
procurement at Maple Leaf Foods, told Reuters on
Thursday. "We expect less hogs in 2013, but only marginally
lower at this point in time."
Maple Leaf is the second-largest Canadian pork processor
with weekly slaughter of about 90,000 hogs.
Canada's second-biggest hog farm operation, Big Sky Farms,
entered receivership this week and another major hog farmer,
Manitoba-based Puratone, received protection from creditors on
Wednesday.
Both continue to operate, at least for the short term.
The country's largest hog farm operation, Manitoba-based
HyLife, said on Thursday that it expects overall hog supplies to
decrease, eventually pushing up prices.
"HyLife is also challenged but, together with our financial
partners, remains confident and optimistic with regards to the
future of our industry," the company said in a statement.
Hog supply currently is similar to a year ago, and Maple
Leaf expects only a slight tightening in 2013, Manness said.
Even as some hog farmers exit the business, others are becoming
more efficient, offsetting some of the hog losses, he said.
Maple Leaf raises its own hogs to supply about 20 percent of
its slaughter and has not reduced hog production or pork
processing rates in spite of high feed costs, Manness said.
Canada's total inventory of hogs on farms has been edging
higher for the past two years, after a government-subsidized
downsizing effort, to about 12.9 million head at mid-2012.
Puratone, which sells about 500,000 hogs annually, has
financing to keep operating during the 30-day period in which it
will attempt to restructure.
The escalating value of the Canadian dollar and the United
States' country-of-origin labelling law, which hampered hog
exports, hurt the company along with the drought, said Puratone
Chief Executive Ray Hildebrand in a statement.
"The market challenges have now been exacerbated by the U.S.
drought to the point where there are no further operational
restructuring pursuits or austerity measures available to us
that could protect us from the liquidity crisis the industry is
facing," he said.
Privately held Olymel l.p., which has combined capacity to
slaughter 160,000 hogs per week at its three plants in Quebec
and single plant in Red Deer, Alberta, said it's closely
watching the situation.
"The fact is, there's a gap between the price producers pay
to feed their animals and the cost they get for the animals, and
in the long term it's very difficult to sustain," said spokesman
Richard Vigneault.
Olymel has not laid off any workers due to the hog
industry's woes. Vigneault could not say if Olymel was seeing
any short-term boost in the number of hogs as farmers liquidate
their herds.