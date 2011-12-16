UPDATE 1-Hoku says CFO steps down

Dec 16 Solar raw material provider Hoku Corp said its long-serving Chief Financial Officer Darryl Nakamoto has resigned.

Nakamoto -- who has been the company's CFO since 2005, when he helped take Hoku public -- has agreed to stay on through March 31, 2012 to help find his successor.

"As we have moved from a start-up to an emerging growth company, I feel that now is the right time for me to move on to my next challenge," Nakamoto, who has also been serving as the treasurer and secretary of the company, said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at 65 cents on Nasdaq on Friday.