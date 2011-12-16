UPDATE 1-Hoku says CFO steps down

BRIEF-CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.25
* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Dec 16 Solar raw material provider Hoku Corp said its long-serving Chief Financial Officer Darryl Nakamoto has resigned.
Nakamoto -- who has been the company's CFO since 2005, when he helped take Hoku public -- has agreed to stay on through March 31, 2012 to help find his successor.
"As we have moved from a start-up to an emerging growth company, I feel that now is the right time for me to move on to my next challenge," Nakamoto, who has also been serving as the treasurer and secretary of the company, said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at 65 cents on Nasdaq on Friday.
* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich said during a visit with President Donald Trump on Wednesday that the computer chip manufacturer will invest $7 billion in an Arizona semiconductor factory.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its March term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION FEB CONSTANT MARCH CONSTANT AMERICAS Maya crude