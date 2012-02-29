UPDATE 1-Hoku gets non-compliance notice from Nasdaq

BRIEF-Gap executive says expects forex to continue to be headwind in 2017 - conf call
* Gap executive - in 2016, completed winddown of Old Navy Japan business & closure of number of Banana Republic stores primarily internationally - conf call
Feb 29 Hoku Corp said it received a notice from the Nasdaq for non-compliance as it delayed reporting its quarterly financial results for the period ended Dec. 31.
But, the notification will have no immediate effect on the company's listing on the exchange, the solar raw materials provider said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company's quarterly results were delayed as it is analyzing if the carrying value at its polysilicon plant was stated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
Hoku, which got the Nasdaq notice on Feb. 23, has to submit a plan by April 23 to regain compliance.
Shares of the company closed down 5 percent at 76 cents on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
Feb 23 Video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc., which earlier this month won a $500 million verdict against Facebook Inc.’s Oculus virtual reality unit for unauthorized copying of computer code, has asked a federal judge to block Oculus from using the code in its products.
* Alliant Energy announces 2016 results and 2017 earnings guidance