UPDATE 1-Holcim restructures India operations to cut costs

* Holcim to raise Ambuja stake to 61.39 pct
* Ambuja to buy 24 pct of Holcim India for $586 mln in cash
* Holcim India to be later merged into Ambuja in stock deal
(Adds background, more details, CEO comments)
MUMBAI/ZURICH, July 24 Holcim is to
raise its stake in India's Ambuja Cements Ltd in a
restructuring of its operations in the country that the Swiss
cement maker said would cut costs.
The reorganisation comes as local cement companies in India
are experiencing a drop in demand and pressure on earnings due
to a slowdown in home building and infrastructure projects.
Holcim said on Wednesday the deal would increase
coordination between Ambuja and another cement maker ACC Ltd
and was expected to bring cost savings of about $150
million per year, which would be shared by the two Indian
companies.
Under the deal, Ambuja will pay 35 billion rupees ($586
million) to buy a 24 percent stake in Holcim India, the Swiss
cement maker's local holding company and then Holcim India will
be merged into Ambuja through a share swap.
Ambuja will also issue to Holcim 584 million new shares,
valued at about 112 billion rupees at current market value. This
will increase Holcim's stake in Ambuja to 61.39 percent from
just over 50 percent.
Ambuja will in turn acquire Holcim's 50.01 percent stake in
ACC. Both Ambuja and ACC will continue to operate as separate
entities, Holcim said.
"The desire is to extract synergies from both companies, to
cooperate more in the logistics area," Onne Van Der Weijde,
managing director of Ambuja Cements told reporters.
"We are going through somewhat rougher patch than we have
been in the last few years and this is one of the ways we can
offset that lack of profitability and the profitability growth,"
he said.
Ambuja on Wednesday posted a 31 percent fall in net profit
for the April-June quarter on lower volumes.
The deal is expected to be neutral on Holcim's earnings per
share in the first full year following completion and will be
accretive thereafter, Holcim chief executive Bernard Fontana
said in a statement.
Shares in Ambuja fell 2.7 percent on Wednesday to 191.20
rupees and ACC dropped 1.5 percent to 1,230.55 rupees, while the
main Mumbai market index closed down 1.4 percent. The
deal announcement came after the market hours.
Citigroup was the sole financial advisor to Holcim on
the transaction.
($1 = 59.7650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee in
Mumbai and Caroline Copley in Zurich. Editing by Jane Merriman)