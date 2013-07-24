Holcim increases stake in India's Ambuja Cements

ZURICH, July 24 Swiss cement maker Holcim
said on Wednesday it would increase its stake in
Ambuja Cements Ltd as part of a restructuring of its
operations in India.
Holcim will increase its shareholding in Ambuja to 61.39
percent from its current stake of just over 50 percent, the
Zurich-based firm said in a statement.
Ambuja will in turn acquire Holcim's 50.01 percent stake in
ACC Ltd. Both Ambuja and ACC will continue to operate
as separate entities.
"The transaction is expected to be neutral on Holcim's
earnings per share in the first full year following the
completion of the transaction and accretive thereafter", said
Chief Executive Bernard Fontana.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)