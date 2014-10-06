版本:
中国
2014年 10月 6日

BRIEF-Holcim says final compensation installment for nationalization of Holcim Venezuela delayed

Oct 6 Holcim Ltd

* Announces that it has not yet received last compensation installment in connection with nationalization of holcim venezuela in 2008

* Not transferred remaining compensation amount of usd 97.5 million which was due on september 10, 2014

* In contact with relevant parties in venezuela to address this situation and, if necessary, will pursue all legal steps to collect amounts due Further company coverage:
