BRIEF-Holcim receives final compensation installment for nationalization of Venezuela operations

Dec 1 Holcim Ltd

* Says receives final compensation installment for nationalization of its operations in Venezuela

* Says agreed total compensation amount for nationalization of Holcim Venezuela was $650 million

* Says has received last compensation installment in connection with nationalization of Holcim Venezuela in 2008 Source text: bit.ly/12jkite Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
