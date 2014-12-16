版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 16日 星期二 16:04 BJT

BRIEF-Holcim opens up 1.4 pct after secures EU approval for cement merger

Dec 16 Holcim Ltd

* Shares in Holcim open up 1.4 percent after EU antitrust regulators approve proposed merger with Lafarge. Further company coverage:
