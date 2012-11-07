版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三

BRIEF-Holcim shares fall 1.2 percent after Q3

ZURICH Nov 7 Holcim Ltd : * Shares fall 1.2 percent after reports Q3 results

