BRIEF-Holcim shares fall 1.2 percent after Q3

BRIEF-Novartis says Zykadia drug receives FDA priority review
* Novartis drug Zykadia receives FDA priority review for first-line use in patients with ALK+ metastatic NSCLC
ZURICH Nov 7 Holcim Ltd : * Shares fall 1.2 percent after reports Q3 results
* Novartis drug Zykadia receives FDA priority review for first-line use in patients with ALK+ metastatic NSCLC
LONDON, Feb 23 European shares edged up to near a 14-month high on Thursday, supported by a rally in Barclays and Dialog.
* Transocean ltd. Reports fourth quarter, full year 2016 results