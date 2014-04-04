版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 4日 星期五 23:04 BJT

BRIEF-Holcim says in advanced discussions with Lafarge regarding possible merger

ZURICH, April 4 Holcim Ltd : * Says in advanced discussions with Lafarge regarding a possible merger
