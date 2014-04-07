版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 7日 星期一 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Holcim rises 4.7 pct after details merger with Lafarge

ZURICH, April 7 Holcim Ltd : * Shares rise 4.7 percent after details merger with Lafarge
