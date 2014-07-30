版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Holcim shares 3.5 percent lower after Q2 earnings

July 30 Holcim Ltd : * Shares 3.5 percent lower after Q2 earnings Source text for Eikon:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐