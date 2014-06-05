Holcim wins EU approval for Cemex deal in Germany

ZURICH, June 5 Swiss cement maker Holcim
said on Thursday it had won unconditional approval
from European antitrust regulators for its proposed acquisition
of the German operations of its Mexican rival Cemex.
Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the European
Commission was set to give the Swiss company the green light to
acquire Cemex West, one part of an asset swap between the two
companies.
Holcim and Cemex announced a plan last August to combine and
exchange some assets as both cement makers seek cost savings in
response to tough conditions in the construction sector.
The Commission is still reviewing another part of the deal
which will see the two companies combine their operations in
Spain, with Holcim taking a 25 percent stake in the combined
entity.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)