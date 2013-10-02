Holcim CEO says austerity means him too as demand lags

| ZURICH
ZURICH Oct 2 If you are taking a short-haul
flight from Switzerland, there's a chance you might find
yourself sitting next to the Chief Executive of Holcim
, the world's largest cement maker - in economy class.
The unassuming Frenchman, who became the first outsider to
lead the 101-year-old Swiss company last year, has implemented a
strict cost-cutting regime that extends right up to himself.
The austerity measures coincide with a difficult business
climate for the company, whose shares are lagging behind its
competitors in Europe, and a growing distaste for corporate
excess.
"I respect the policy which we set, which is (a flight of)
more than five hours is business, less than five hours is
economy, and I apply the same policy to myself as to everybody,"
Bernard Fontana said in an interview at the firm's Zurich
headquarters.
This attitude goes down particularly well with a Swiss
public fed up with a seemingly self-serving culture among
executives who have awarded themselves lavish bonuses despite
poor performances.
Outraged by a proposed $78 million pay-off to former
Novartis chairman Daniel Vasella, the Swiss
overwhelmingly voted in a referendum in March this year to
impose some of the toughest controls on executive pay.
Fontana, by contrast, is keen to cultivate an image of
propriety: "Is this compliant?" he asked when receiving a bottle
of wine for speaking at a lunch in Zurich in August.
Last year, the 52-year-old Fontana launched a cost-cutting
programme with the aim of restoring Holcim's return on invested
capital (ROIC) to at least 8 percent after tax and boosting
operating profit by at least 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.7
billion) by the end of 2014.
COST DISCIPLINE
Analysts at HSBC estimate that the three biggest European
cement companies - Holcim, Lafarge and
HeidelbergCement - will have an average ROIC of 7.6
percent in 2014. They forecast a 2014 ROIC of 8.7 percent for
Holcim.
Holcim's emphasis on cost discipline and higher-margin
services comes as the global cement industry tightens its belt
to adjust to a construction slump that has hit profit and
dampened demand for building materials.
Cost cutting is starting to bear fruit. Operating profit
grew 3 percent in the second quarter, despite a 3.3 percent drop
in net sales. But a slowdown in its biggest market, India,
forced Holcim to rein in its full-year guidance in August.
Sliding currencies in Asia, where Holcim has the biggest
exposure among the cement makers, have also hit its shares,
which have lagged rivals, as investors fear foreign exchange
headwinds will depress profit margins.
Shares in Holcim are up just 1 percent so far this year,
compared with a 12 percent rise in Lafarge and a 27 percent leap
in HeidelbergCement, which has benefited from its bigger
exposure to the United States.
Fontana insists Holcim is on track to add up to 700 million
francs to profit this year, and the company posted strong growth
in first-half operating profit in Latin America and Europe.
Holcim still has the best balance sheet in the sector, which
should put it in a stronger position to make acquisitions when
the time comes, says ZKB analyst Martin Huesler.
COOL OPERATOR
Despite being a company outsider, Fontana has spent 27 years
working in heavy industry and says his broad experience in the
chemicals and steel sectors have given him the resilience needed
to operate in the cyclical cement business.
He says he had no qualms about taking over the job from
Markus Akermann, who was CEO for 10 years after spending the
majority of his career at the firm.
After gaining a degree in engineering in Paris, Fontana cut
his teeth at Groupe SNPE. He joined ArcelorMittal in
2004 and was global head of Human Resources during the early
years of the financial crisis when steelmakers were under
pressure to reduce capacity and costs, drawing heat from trade
unions.
"He sometimes had really aggressive partners and he kept his
cool. He was able to say tough things to his counterparts
without raising his voice and remaining courteous," said one
former colleague.
Most recently, he was CEO of stainless steel producer Aperam
, which was spun off from ArcelorMittal in 2011. There
he earned a reputation as a cost-cutter, launching a savings
programme that bears the same name as the one he has implemented
at Holcim: Leadership Journey.
Referring to tables of figures during a recent interview in
a bare-walled meeting room, Fontana comes across as a numbers
man with a firm grasp of the details. But his soft-spoken manner
is a veil for a hard taskmaster.
The father of two small children who lives close to Zurich
with his British wife is demanding on performance and sets an
example through his own behaviour: "I have been a hard worker
for the past 30 years and I will not change," he said.
Last year he ruffled feathers among the top ranks of Holcim
with a decision to bundle several European divisions into one
unit in a move seen as an attack on managers' autonomy,
according to one source close to the company.
Fontana sees his main challenge as making sure Holcim can
pay its cost of capital and deliver enough from sales to give it
options for the future.
Asked about his role models, he said he was fortunate to
have worked with strong CEOs throughout his career.
"One day, one of them told me that he didn't admire me, he
admired performance, and since that time, I am demanding on
performance."