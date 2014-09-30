Holcim nominates Urs Bleisch to executive committee

ZURICH, Sept 30 Swiss cement maker Holcim
said on Tuesday Urs Bleisch had been nominated to join
its executive committee.
Bleisch will keep his current responsibilities for Holcim
Technology Ltd, Holcim Group Services Ltd, and the project
management office of the Holcim Leadership Journey, the company
said in a statement.
The company also said Alain Bourguignon, area manager for
Canada, Britain, and the United States, and a member of Holcim's
senior management, supported by Marc Soulé, senior vice
president for performance management at Lafarge, would
be seconded to a joint divestment panel set up by Holcim and
Lafarge in anticipation of their planned merger.
The nominations take effect from Oct. 1.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)