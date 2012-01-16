UPDATE 1-Holcim books Q4 charge as cement demand softens

* To book Q4 charge of 775 mln Sfr
* Says 2011 payout potential unchanged
* Also 415 mln Sfr writedown on S African firm
ZURICH, Jan 16 Cement-maker Holcim
will book a 775 million Swiss franc ($819 million)
charge in the fourth quarter due to a slump in demand for the
construction material in Europe and the United States and a
restructuring at its South African business.
Holcim said on Monday its ability to pay a dividend for 2011
had not changed and its board will decide on the size of the
payout in February.
Since 2008, demand for cement in Spain has plummeted by more
than half, fallen by about a third in parts of Eastern Europe
and by 45 percent in the United States, Holcim said.
"As demand for construction materials will only slowly
recover, and production capacity utilization rates will remain
unsatisfactory, property, plant and equipment, and goodwill
impairment amounting to CHF 360 million will be charged in the
fourth quarter 2011," the company said.
Holcim is also writing off investments of 415 million francs
in the fourth quarter due to restructuring at AfriSam, formerly
Holcim South Africa, in which it now holds a 15 percent stake.
Holcim competes with France's Lafarge and Mexico's
Cemex.