Holcim sees cement demand rising in emerging mkts

BRIEF-Terago reports 2016 year end financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Feb 29 Holcim, the world's second-largest cement maker, expects demand for building materials to rise in 2012, after it posted less of a net loss than expected in the fourth quarter.
The Swiss cement maker posted a fourth quarter net loss of 438 million Swiss francs ($487.91 million), largely due to an already announced 775 million Swiss franc ($819 million) charge due to slumping demand for cement and restructuring at a South African business.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net loss of 521 million francs for Holcim, which competes with Mexico's Cemex and France's Lafarge.
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit
* There were 334 theatres in backlog as of Dec. 31, 2016, of which 275 are for revenue sharing arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: