Holcim sees cement demand rising in emerging mkts

ZURICH Feb 29 Holcim, the world's second-largest cement maker, expects demand for building materials to rise in 2012, after it posted less of a net loss than expected in the fourth quarter.

The Swiss cement maker posted a fourth quarter net loss of 438 million Swiss francs ($487.91 million), largely due to an already announced 775 million Swiss franc ($819 million) charge due to slumping demand for cement and restructuring at a South African business.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net loss of 521 million francs for Holcim, which competes with Mexico's Cemex and France's Lafarge.