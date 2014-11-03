Holcim CFO says hopes to agree on asset sales by start of next year

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
ZURICH Nov 3 Holcim and Lafarge hope to have an agreement with bidders on assets they must sell to get clearance ahead of a planned merger by the end of this year or the start of next year, the Swiss company's chief financial officer said on Monday.
"We would like to finish the due diligence process sometime at the end of November, start of December in order to at the end of this year, beginning of next year have an agreement with whomever wins in the bidding process," Thomas Aebischer told reporters.
Last week, Holcim and Lafarge officially notified the European Commission of plans to merge with Lafarge to create the world's top cement group with $44 billion in annual sales in the industry's biggest ever tie-up.
Aebischer said the pair had received more than 60 bids for the assets, with "very significant interest" for the global package of assets up for sale.
However, he said an initial public offering or a spin off of the assets was still an option. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
