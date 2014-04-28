版本:
Holcim says has "huge" interest for disposals

ZURICH, April 28 Swiss cement maker Holcim said there is considerable interest from industry players and private equity for assets it must sell ahead of its merger with France's Lafarge.

Holcim announced a deal three weeks ago to merge with France's Lafarge and is expected to sell some 5 billion euros ($6.85 billion) of assets to persuade competition regulators to allow the tie-up to go ahead.

"There is huge (...) market interest," Chief Executive Bernard Fontana told a conference call on Monday, adding the company had seen interest from across the industry, including players in mature and emerging markets as well as private equity.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
