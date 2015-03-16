UPDATE 1-Holcim proposes share-exchange changes in Lafarge cement deal - Bloomberg

(Adds further details from story)
March 15 Switzerland's Holcim Ltd has
proposed changes to its planned merger with Lafarge SA
aimed at saving the deal by modifying the share-exchange ratio
and management structure, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing
anonymous sources.
Holcim is now proposing that Paris-based Lafarge adopt a
0.875 weighting, while Lafarge has signaled it will counter with
a weighting of 0.93 to clinch a deal to create the world's
biggest cement company, Bloomberg said. Originally, the ratio
was one to one.
Holcim had been coming under increased pressure to secure
improved terms for its shareholders in the planned merger
because of a potential divergence in earnings prospects between
the companies.
Holcim is also pushing for a change in management including
the chief executive officer of the merged company, Bloomberg
said. Lafarge CEO Bruno Lafont had been slated to have the same
title at the combined company.
Representatives for the companies were scheduled to meet as
early as Monday, according to the article. They are aiming to
reach a compromise as soon as this week and the structure could
change, according to the article.
The merger, if approved, will create the world's biggest
cement maker with $44 billion in sales.
Spokespeople from the companies were not immediately
available to comment when contacted outside of regular business
hours.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)