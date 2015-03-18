版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 18日 星期三 18:47 BJT

Holcim, Lafarge discussing new role for Bruno Lafont to save deal - sources

PARIS/ZURICH, March 18 Cement makers Holcim and Lafarge, seeking to save their troubled merger, are discussing a new CEO appointment to the combined group that would see current Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont in a different role, sources said on Wednesday.

Lafarge and Holcim declined to comment.

Lafont had been expected to be the CEO of the combined group but he his leadership has been disputed by the Swiss side which has threatened to walk away from the merger if the issue is not resolved, the people said.

"The discussions are ongoing on all aspects of the deal, on the share exchange ratio and the governance," said one of the sources.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud, Gilles Guillaume and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Andrew Callus)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐