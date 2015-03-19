版本:
2015年 3月 19日

CRH EGM goes ahead under Lafarge/Holcim deal cloud

DUBLIN, March 19 Irish cement firm CRH began on Thursday its EGM to approve the purchase of assets to be spun off from the planned merger of industry giants Lafarge and Holcim even though the deal to create the industry leader still hangs in the balance.

CRH has agreed to buy a chunk of European assets from the pairing to help them get antitrust clearance.

Holcim has called a halt to the deal saying it wants to change the share exchange ratio and has problems with proposed governance. The companies are discussing a new leadership for the combined group which would give Lafarge's boss Bruno Lafont a lesser role, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Mark John)

