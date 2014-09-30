UPDATE 1-Holcim and Lafarge step up plans to divest assets

* Managers seconded to committee for asset divestments
ZURICH, Sept 30 Cement makers Holcim
and Lafarge are stepping up plans to shed assets in
order to win clearance from competition regulators for their
planned mega-merger, including possibly spinning them off into a
new company.
Holcim said on Tuesday the two firms were seconding one
senior manager each to a committee responsible for divesting
assets that would look at options including setting up a new
business as well as outright sales.
Analysts have mostly assumed until now that the two
companies would sell the assets. However, Holcim said on Tuesday
the firms did not have a preferred option at this stage.
The Lafarge-Holcim merger, unveiled in April, aims to create
the world's largest cement group with $44 billion in yearly
sales. It would be the industry's biggest ever tie-up.
The firms are seeking buyers for Holcim's French activities,
Lafarge's German ones and other operations in Austria, Hungary,
Romania, Serbia, Britain, Canada, the Philippines, Mauritius and
Brazil. That would affect some 10,000 workers and account for
about 3.5 billion euros ($4.4 billion) of sales.
The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2015.
Holcim said the seconded managers were Alain Bourguignon, a
member of Holcim's senior management and area manager for
Canada, Britain, and the United States, and Marc Soule, senior
vice president for performance management at Lafarge.
"In their new roles, they will conduct management
presentations to potential buyers of the assets Holcim and
Lafarge proposed for divestment," Holcim said in a statement.
"They will also prepare the option of divesting these
assets, including the option of separating these out in a single
package, either in Europe or worldwide."
In the event of a spin-off, Bourguignon and Soule would be
the chief executive and chief financial officer respectively of
any new business, Holcim said.
Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Martin Huesler said he still
expected the companies to sell assets rather than spin them off.
"A spin-off would most likely happen only if there is a lack
of a better alternative ... Both firms are in debt so a cash
deal would be better," he said.
Irish cement maker CRH is exploring a bid for the
assets, while Turkey's Sabanci Holding is interested
in some of them, sources familiar with the matter have told
Reuters.
Holcim also said on Tuesday Urs Bleisch had been nominated
to join its executive committee.
