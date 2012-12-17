版本:
Holcim to charge 410 mln Sfr against Q4 for European revamp

ZURICH Dec 17 Holcim said on Monday it would write down 410 million Swiss francs ($444.81 million) against fourth-quarter earnings to restructure its European operations, but added that its potential to pay shareholders a dividend for this year remained intact.

The Swiss cement maker said it has begun consultatations in connection with an undisclosed number of job cuts as a result of the move. ($1 = 0.9218 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Ron Popeski)

