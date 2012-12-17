Holcim to charge 410 mln Sfr against Q4 for European revamp

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Dec 17 Holcim said on Monday it would write down 410 million Swiss francs ($444.81 million) against fourth-quarter earnings to restructure its European operations, but added that its potential to pay shareholders a dividend for this year remained intact.
The Swiss cement maker said it has begun consultatations in connection with an undisclosed number of job cuts as a result of the move. ($1 = 0.9218 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Ron Popeski)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.