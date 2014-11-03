Holcim third-quarter sales and profit fall

ZURICH Nov 3 Swiss cement maker Holcim
posted a drop in quarterly sales and profit on Monday
as a higher volumes in India and the United States failed to
offset foreign exchange headwinds and weakness in Europe and
Latin America.
The Jona-based company, which is in the process of merging
with France's Lafarge, said third-quarter sales
slipped 2.1 percent to 5.18 billion Swiss francs (5.4 billion),
generating net income attributable to shareholders of 447
million francs, down 4.7 percent compared with the same period
last year.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 5.27
billion francs and net profit of 459 million francs.
(1 US dollar = 0.9656 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)