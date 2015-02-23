Holcim 2014 profit rises as it beats savings target

FRANKFURT Feb 23 Swiss cement maker Holcim reported a 1 percent increase in 2014 net profit attributable to shareholders to 1.29 billion Swiss francs ($1.37 billion) per share as it exceeded its cost-cutting target, beating expectations.

Holcim said on Monday it would pay a dividend of 1.30 francs for 2014, below the average expectation of 1.45 francs in a Reuters poll, and reiterated it expected to complete its merger with French Lafarge by the end of the first half. ($1 = 0.9433 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)