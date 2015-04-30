Holcim Q1 net profit almost quadruples on divestment proceeds

FRANKFURT, April 30 Swiss cement maker Holcim
reported its quarterly net profit almost quadrupled on
the sale of its minority stake in Siam City Cement, reaching the
low end of expectations.
Holcim, which is in the process of merging with France's
Lafarge, said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit
jumped to 310 million Swiss francs ($329.82 million) from 80
million in the same period last year.
That was below the average expectation of 340 million Swiss
francs in a Reuters poll. Individual estimates ranged from
307-393 million Swiss francs
Holcim said it expected 2015 operating profit adjusted for
merger-related costs between 2.7 billion and 2.9 billion Swiss
francs.
($1 = 0.9399 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)