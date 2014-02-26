UPDATE 1-Holcim warns Asia-Pacific construction markets to slow

* Sees slower growth in Asia-Pacific

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Holcim expects slower growth in construction markets in Asia-Pacific this year while Latin America could face further uncertainty, the Swiss cement maker said after reporting consensus-missing quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

"The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow although at a comparatively slower pace than experienced in recent years," the world's largest maker of cement by market value said.

It expects construction markets in Europe to have bottomed out, with slow recovery in sight, while forecasting that the U.S. market would continue to recover.

Rivals HeidelbergCement and Lafarge saw a pick-up in Europe in the last quarter, due partly to moderate winter weather, while the U.S. residential market bounced back, but the strong euro and weak currencies in some markets had an adverse impact on earnings.

Holcim reported a 9 percent fall in fourth-quarter sales at 4.78 billion Swiss francs ($5.38 billion), short of a consensus forecast of 5.13 billion, hurt by the franc appreciating against currencies such as the Indian rupee, Indonesia's rupiah and the Brazilian real.

It posted an operating profit of 559 million francs, short of the 580 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters but marking an improvement from a loss of 63 million a year earlier.

