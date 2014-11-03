UPDATE 3-Holcim attracts 60-plus asset bids as results highlight merger logic

* Disposals needed for regulatory approval of Lafarge merger

* Aims to conclude process by start of next year

* Q3 net profit 447 mln Sfr vs 459 mln forecast in poll

* Shares fall 2.6 pct, underperform sector (Recasts, adds detail, CFO comment, shares)

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, Nov 3 Switzerland's Holcim has received more than 60 bids for assets it must sell to win regulatory approval for a merger with Lafarge, the cement company said as it reported third-quarter results that missed expectations.

Sales and profit were hurt by a weaker than expected recovery in Europe, illustrating the need for the planned merger with Lafarge to increase their pair's access to faster-growing emerging markets where infrastructure spending is on the rise.

The mooted merger will create the world's top cement group with $44 billion in annual sales, helping to reduce costs and better cope with the overcapacity and sluggish demand that have dogged the sector since the 2008 economic crisis.

To steer the deal past antitrust regulators, the pair have drawn up a list of assets they plan to sell, representing about 12 percent of combined sales.

Holcim's Chief Financial Officer Thomas Aebischer told reporters that the company had received more than 60 bids by the Oct. 20th deadline to submit non-binding offers.

He said the two groups want to finish the due diligence process by the end of November or the start of December, with the aim of reaching agreement with the winning bidder or bidders by the end of this year or the start of next year.

"We prefer only one bidder, the one with the highest bid," Aebischer told reporters, adding that offers had come from a mixture of sector rivals and private equity players, without identifying any interested parties.

German rival HeidelbergCement said on Monday that it does not intend to bid, preferring to concentrate on cutting debt and advancing its own growth projects. Mexico's Cemex has also ruled out a bid.

Several private equity groupings have been formed to pursue a deal for the assets, which could be valued at anywhere between 4 billion euros ($5 billion) and 7 billion euros, according to sources familiar with the matter.

EUROPEAN SLOWDOWN

Holcim was giving details on the progress of the sales process as it reported a 2.1 percent fall in third-quarter revenue to 5.18 billion Swiss francs ($5.4 billion), falling short of the average forecast of 5.27 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

The company lowered its forecast for Europe, its second-biggest market, where bleaker growth prospects have caused a slowdown in construction activity. It said that the company no longer expects an increase in annual cement volumes this year.

This offset strength in the United States and India, its biggest market, which benefited from a pick-up in infrastructure spending after Narendra Modi, who campaigned to unblock stalled construction projects, won national elections in May.

Adverse foreign-exchange moves, including a fall in emerging market currencies against the Swiss franc, have also weighed on results this year and wiped 1.05 billion francs off revenue in the first nine months.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell 4.7 percent to 447 million francs in the third quarter, also shy of the poll estimate for 459 million francs.

Shares in Holcim were down 2.6 percent at 66.35 francs by 1218 GMT, underperforming a flat European construction sector index.

The stock trades at 14.7 times earnings forecasts, at a discount to Lafarge's 18.3 times but ahead of HeidelbergCement's 11.3 times. (1 US dollar = 0.9656 Swiss franc) (1 US dollar = 0.8003 euro)

(Editing by David Goodman)