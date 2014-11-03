UPDATE 3-Holcim attracts 60-plus asset bids as results highlight merger logic

* Disposals needed for regulatory approval of Lafarge merger
* Aims to conclude process by start of next year
* Q3 net profit 447 mln Sfr vs 459 mln forecast in poll
* Shares fall 2.6 pct, underperform sector
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Nov 3 Switzerland's Holcim has
received more than 60 bids for assets it must sell to win
regulatory approval for a merger with Lafarge, the
cement company said as it reported third-quarter results that
missed expectations.
Sales and profit were hurt by a weaker than expected
recovery in Europe, illustrating the need for the planned merger
with Lafarge to increase their pair's access to faster-growing
emerging markets where infrastructure spending is on the rise.
The mooted merger will create the world's top cement group
with $44 billion in annual sales, helping to reduce costs and
better cope with the overcapacity and sluggish demand that have
dogged the sector since the 2008 economic crisis.
To steer the deal past antitrust regulators, the pair have
drawn up a list of assets they plan to sell, representing about
12 percent of combined sales.
Holcim's Chief Financial Officer Thomas Aebischer told
reporters that the company had received more than 60 bids by the
Oct. 20th deadline to submit non-binding offers.
He said the two groups want to finish the due diligence
process by the end of November or the start of December, with
the aim of reaching agreement with the winning bidder or bidders
by the end of this year or the start of next year.
"We prefer only one bidder, the one with the highest bid,"
Aebischer told reporters, adding that offers had come from a
mixture of sector rivals and private equity players, without
identifying any interested parties.
German rival HeidelbergCement said on Monday that
it does not intend to bid, preferring to concentrate on cutting
debt and advancing its own growth projects. Mexico's Cemex
has also ruled out a
bid.
Several private equity groupings have been formed to pursue
a deal for the assets, which could be valued at anywhere between
4 billion euros ($5 billion) and 7 billion euros, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
EUROPEAN SLOWDOWN
Holcim was giving details on the progress of the sales
process as it reported a 2.1 percent fall in third-quarter
revenue to 5.18 billion Swiss francs ($5.4 billion), falling
short of the average forecast of 5.27 billion francs in a
Reuters poll.
The company lowered its forecast for Europe, its
second-biggest market, where bleaker growth prospects have
caused a slowdown in construction activity. It said that the
company no longer expects an increase in annual cement volumes
this year.
This offset strength in the United States and India, its
biggest market, which benefited from a pick-up in infrastructure
spending after Narendra Modi, who campaigned to unblock stalled
construction projects, won national elections in May.
Adverse foreign-exchange moves, including a fall in emerging
market currencies against the Swiss franc, have also weighed on
results this year and wiped 1.05 billion francs off revenue in
the first nine months.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell 4.7 percent to
447 million francs in the third quarter, also shy of the poll
estimate for 459 million francs.
Shares in Holcim were down 2.6 percent at 66.35 francs by
1218 GMT, underperforming a flat European construction sector
index.
The stock trades at 14.7 times earnings forecasts, at a
discount to Lafarge's 18.3 times but ahead of HeidelbergCement's
11.3 times.
(1 US dollar = 0.9656 Swiss franc)
(1 US dollar = 0.8003 euro)
