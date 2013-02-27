Holcim sees 2013 growth as fourth-quarter profit misses poll

ZURICH Feb 27 Swiss cement maker Holcim
expects higher cement sales and operating profit in
2013 after it posted a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.
The world's largest maker of cement by market capitalisation
posted a fourth-quarter net loss after minorities of 161 million
Swiss francs ($173.09 million), hit by $510 million of
restructuring charges and write-offs of property and plant
equipment announced in December.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net loss of 98.1
million francs.
Cement makers have focussed on shaving costs and selling
non-core assets to make up for rising fuel prices and
overcapacity in a weak European market.
($1 = 0.9302 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)