Cost cuts, Australian stake sale boost Holcim net profit

ZURICH May 8 Swiss cement maker Holcim said cost savings and price hikes as well as the sale of a stake in Cement Australia helped it offset weaker sales volumes due to harsh winter weather to post an increase in first-quarter profit.

The world's largest cement maker by market value said sales fell 7.2 percent to 4.3 billion Swiss francs ($4.57 billion), hit by a harsh winter in the northern hemisphere and fewer working days due to an early Easter.

This fell slightly short of the average analyst estimate of 4.6 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

But net profit after minorities rose to 187 million francs compared to 10 million francs a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a net profit of 24.2 million francs on average. ($1 = 0.9412 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)