Holcim revises down full-year cement sales forecast

ZURICH Nov 5 Holcim, the world's largest cement maker by market value, said on Tuesday it does not expect 2013 sales to reach the previous year's levels, as demand in Latin and North America and Africa and the Middle East falls short.

Third-quarter net sales fell 7.8 percent to 5.29 billion Swiss francs ($5.81 billion), compared to the average estimate of 5.47 billion on a Reuters poll, hit by weaker demand for building materials in India, Mexico and Canada.

Net profit after minorities came in at 469 million francs compared to 394 million a year earlier. Analysts had forecast net profit of 428 million on average.

($1 = 0.9110 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)