Holcim Q4 operating profit gain misses consensus

FRANKFURT Feb 26 Swiss cement maker Holcim
posted a slower-than-expected increase in
fourth-quarter operating profit, hit by exchange rate effects in
key markets.
Holcim said on Wednesday its quarterly operating profit
climbed to 559 million Swiss francs ($629.40 million), while
sales fell by 9 percent to 4.78 billion, both figures missing
estimates.
A Reuters poll had forecast operating profit of 580 million
francs and sales of 5.13 billion francs.
Holcim said it would propose a dividend payment 1.30 Swiss
francs per registered share.
($1 = 0.8882 Swiss francs)
