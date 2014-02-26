Holcim Q4 operating profit gain misses consensus

FRANKFURT Feb 26 Swiss cement maker Holcim posted a slower-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter operating profit, hit by exchange rate effects in key markets.

Holcim said on Wednesday its quarterly operating profit climbed to 559 million Swiss francs ($629.40 million), while sales fell by 9 percent to 4.78 billion, both figures missing estimates.

A Reuters poll had forecast operating profit of 580 million francs and sales of 5.13 billion francs.

Holcim said it would propose a dividend payment 1.30 Swiss francs per registered share.

($1 = 0.8882 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Maria Sheahan)