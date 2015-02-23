Lafarge says Holcim deal terms change not on agenda

ZURICH Feb 23 A change to the terms of the planned share-swap merger between cement-making giants Holcim and Lafarge is not on the agenda, a Switzerland-based spokesman for Lafarge said.

"The exchange ratio reflects the fundamental values and potential of both groups. It has been agreed in the contractual documentation between the two companies," the spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

"The market reflects this view and shares have been trading in line with the announced exchange ratio since the announcement. An adjustment of the terms of the operation is not on the agenda." (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing Georgina Prodhan)