2015年 3月 30日

Holcim says sells 27.5 pct stake in Thailand's Siam City Cement for $681 mln

ZURICH, March 30 Switzerland's Holcim said on Monday it had sold its 27.5 percent stake in Thailand's second-largest cement company Siam City Cement, in deals worth 655 million Swiss francs ($681 million).

Zurich-based Holcim, which plans to merge with France's Lafarge, said 24.9 percent of Siam City Cement was acquired by an affiliate of Hong Kong-based conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd.

The remaining 2.6 percent was purchased by institutional investors, Holcim said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
