Holcim says sells 27.5 pct stake in Thailand's Siam City Cement for $681 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
ZURICH, March 30 Switzerland's Holcim said on Monday it had sold its 27.5 percent stake in Thailand's second-largest cement company Siam City Cement, in deals worth 655 million Swiss francs ($681 million).
Zurich-based Holcim, which plans to merge with France's Lafarge, said 24.9 percent of Siam City Cement was acquired by an affiliate of Hong Kong-based conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd.
The remaining 2.6 percent was purchased by institutional investors, Holcim said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, May 11 Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake said that the oil market has not seen the crude destocking they were expecting for the first half of 2017.