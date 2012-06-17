The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, June 10 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the weekend starting June 15, led
by "Madagascar 3" at No. 1 for the second straight week with
$35.5 million, a c cording to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
1 (1) Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted .......$ 35.5 million
2 (2) Prometheus ...............................$ 20.2 million
3 (*) Rock of Ages .............................$ 15.1 million
4 (3) Snow White and the Huntsman ..............$ 13.8 million
5 (*) That's My Boy ............................$ 13.0 million
6 (4) Men in Black 3 ...........................$ 10.0 million
7 (5) The Avengers .............................$ 8.8 million
8 (6) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ...........$ 2.2 million
9 (10) Moonrise Kingdom ....................... $ 2.2 million
10 (7) What To Expect When You're Expecting ....$ 1.3 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Avengers ..................................$ 586.7 million
Men in Black 3 ................................$ 152.7 million
Snow White and the Huntsman ...................$ 122.6 million
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted ............$ 120.5 million
Prometheus ....................................$ 88.9 million
What To Expect When You're Expecting...........$ 38.8 million
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ................$ 35.1 million
Rock of Ages ..................................$ 15.1 million
That's My Boy .................................$ 13.0 million
Moonrise Kingdom ..............................$ 6.8 million
"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" was produced by
DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc's
Paramount Pictures.
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc,
distributed "Rock of Ages."
"Prometheus" was released by 20th Century Fox and "The Best
Exotic Marigold Hotel" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, both
units of News Corp.
Sony Corp's film division released "That's My Boy"
and "MIB 3."
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed
"Snow White and the Huntsman and division Focus Features
released "Moonrise Kingdom."
Walt Disney Co released "The Avengers."
Lionsgate Entertainment Corp released "What to
Expect When You're Expecting."