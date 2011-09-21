On the Move-Benjamin F. Edwards hires Wells Fargo team

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co has recruited a Panama City-based Wells Fargo adviser team to set up the brokerage's first office in Florida, the firm said this week.

Malissa "Libby" Romack, an 18-year industry veteran, will lead the three-person team as branch manager and vice president of investments. The advisers will remain based in Panama City, where they have been longtime residents.

Romack said she and her partners, Kathleen Duncan and Lolita Nettles, had been thinking about the move for several months before officially leaving Wells Fargo earlier this month.

"It's always a consideration, wherever you happen to be, that the atmosphere is good for the client," she said.

Romack described the environment at Benjamin F. Edwards & Co as more "client friendly," since she will be working at in a firm smaller than Wells Fargo Advisors. Wells Fargo Advisors is the brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N).

"It served me well for the time that I was there, but being in this new position here, I'll have a bit more ability to communicate with my clients more often," she said.

Romack said the move also allowed her to return to a managerial role after spending nearly four years as a financial adviser at Wells Fargo. She had previously served as a manager at the brokerage firm A. G. Edwards and later Wachovia Securities LLC before joining Wells Fargo in 2008.

She said she plans to add more advisers to the office as branch manager.

The team has been registered with Benjamin F. Edwards & Co since last Friday and opened up shop this week.

"At this point, the focus is on making sure that my clients know where I am and that they're all taken care of," Romack said.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Co now has a total of 75 advisers registered with the firm, including the new Florida team. The addition of the firm's Panama City office marks the fifth branch to open in less than two months.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Chelsea Emery)